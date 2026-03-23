Medal of Honor Recipients Visit Arlington National Cemetery for National Medal of Honor Day

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The annual reflection ceremony for National Medal of Honor Day is held at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Wednesday, March 25, 2026. The ceremony included an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier conducted by Medal of Honor recipients U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kyle Carpenter and U.S. Army Maj. Alfred Rascon. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)