Airman return home from a deployment

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A member of the 92nd Air Refueling Wing hugs his daughter at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, March 18, 2026. Airman assigned to the 92nd ARW returned home after being activated to support U.S. Central Command Operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Audrey McDowell)