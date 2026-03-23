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    Airmen return home from deployment [Image 2 of 4]

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    Airmen return home from deployment

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2026

    Photo by Airman Audrey McDowell 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    A member of the 92nd Air Refueling Wing hugs his spouse at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, March 18, 2026. Airman assigned to the 92nd ARW returned home after being activated to support U.S. Central Command Operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Audrey McDowell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 12:14
    Photo ID: 9583030
    VIRIN: 260318-F-VS143-1048
    Resolution: 4856x3941
    Size: 3.25 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Airmen return home from deployment [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Audrey McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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