The spouse of a deployed Airman holds a sign at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, on March 18, 2026. Airman assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing returned home after being activated to support U.S. Central Command Operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Audrey McDowell)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 12:14
|Photo ID:
|9583028
|VIRIN:
|260318-F-VS143-1031
|Resolution:
|5777x3768
|Size:
|2.61 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen return home from deployment [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Audrey McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.