Airmen return home from deployment

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The spouse of a deployed Airman holds a sign at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, on March 18, 2026. Airman assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing returned home after being activated to support U.S. Central Command Operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Audrey McDowell)