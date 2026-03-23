SAN DIEGO (Nov. 19, 2025) - U.S. Navy Ensign Patrick Close, with Unmanned Surface Vessel Division 12, poses for a photo during unit level training off the coast of San Diego, California, November 19, 2025. The mission of USVRON-1 is to lead the introduction and deployment of medium USVs, critical sensors, networks, and payloads to support Fleet Commanders and enhance surface fleet lethality.
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 12:07
|Photo ID:
|9583025
|VIRIN:
|251119-N-NW010-5616
|Resolution:
|631x473
|Size:
|116.51 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, First SWO U Officers set to bring unmanned expertise to the Fleet [Image 2 of 2], by LTJG Cody Davidson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.