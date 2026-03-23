First SWO U Officers set to bring unmanned expertise to the Fleet

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SAN DIEGO (Nov. 19, 2025) - U.S. Navy Ensign Patrick Close, with Unmanned Surface Vessel Division 12, poses for a photo during unit level training off the coast of San Diego, California, November 19, 2025. The mission of USVRON-1 is to lead the introduction and deployment of medium USVs, critical sensors, networks, and payloads to support Fleet Commanders and enhance surface fleet lethality.