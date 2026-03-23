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    First SWO U Officers set to bring unmanned expertise to the Fleet [Image 2 of 2]

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    First SWO U Officers set to bring unmanned expertise to the Fleet

    UNITED STATES

    11.19.2025

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Cody Davidson 

    Unmanned surface vessels squadron one

    SAN DIEGO (Nov. 19, 2025) - U.S. Navy Ensign Patrick Close, with Unmanned Surface Vessel Division 12, poses for a photo during unit level training off the coast of San Diego, California, November 19, 2025. The mission of USVRON-1 is to lead the introduction and deployment of medium USVs, critical sensors, networks, and payloads to support Fleet Commanders and enhance surface fleet lethality.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2025
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 12:07
    Photo ID: 9583025
    VIRIN: 251119-N-NW010-5616
    Resolution: 631x473
    Size: 116.51 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, First SWO U Officers set to bring unmanned expertise to the Fleet [Image 2 of 2], by LTJG Cody Davidson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    First SWO U Officers set to bring unmanned expertise to the Fleet

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