First SWO U Officers set to bring unmanned expertise to the Fleet

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PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Nov. 3, 2025) - U.S. Navy Ensign Andrew Xie, Unmanned Surface Vessel Division 11, poses for a photo during unit level training off the coast of Port Hueneme, California, Nov. 3, 2025. The mission of USVRON-1 is to lead the introduction and deployment of medium USVs, critical sensors, networks, and payloads to support Fleet Commanders and enhance surface fleet lethality.