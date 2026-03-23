PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Nov. 3, 2025) - U.S. Navy Ensign Andrew Xie, Unmanned Surface Vessel Division 11, poses for a photo during unit level training off the coast of Port Hueneme, California, Nov. 3, 2025. The mission of USVRON-1 is to lead the introduction and deployment of medium USVs, critical sensors, networks, and payloads to support Fleet Commanders and enhance surface fleet lethality.
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 12:07
|Photo ID:
|9583023
|VIRIN:
|251103-N-NW010-1014
|Resolution:
|470x627
|Size:
|105.9 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, First SWO U Officers set to bring unmanned expertise to the Fleet [Image 2 of 2], by LTJG Cody Davidson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.