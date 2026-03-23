First SWO U Officers set to bring unmanned expertise to the Fleet

PORT HUENEME, Calif. —Ensigns Patrick Close and Andrew Xie have become the first two junior officers to complete a specialized twelve-month tour at Unmanned Surface Vessel Squadron (USVRON) 1. Their success marks a significant milestone for the Navy’s Surface Warfare Officer – Unmanned (SWO-U) program, that seamlessly integrates manned and robotic systems within the maritime domain.

The SWO-U career path is designed to provide officers the opportunity to develop the pivotal skillsets required to operate and maintain robotic and autonomous system platforms.

“The surface fleet is accelerating the development of talent as we scale unmanned systems. Ensign Close and Xie represent the first of many officers who will lead the deployment of unmanned systems and will have the opportunity to command Unmanned Forces in the future,” said Cmdr. Timothy Boston, commanding officer of USVRON-1. “Unmanned systems paired with talented officers give the Surface Fleet a competitive edge to win in combat and deter adversaries.”

During their tours at USVRON-1, they were responsible for supporting operations, exercises, and mission planning afloat while leading Sailors and engaging with industry partners, program offices, and fleet stakeholders. Upon completion, they earned the Unmanned Surface System Specialist additional qualification designator. Enthusiastic about his pioneering role, Ensign Xie volunteered for the SWO-U career path because “it was a once in a lifetime opportunity to be a part of the initial development of an entirely new construct in naval warfighting.” “I now have the opportunity to represent the unmanned mission as a liaison between the manned and unmanned fleets and help others better understand the many aspects that connect the two to make a holistic fleet,” said Ensign Close.

Both officers are now headed to the Basic Division Officer Course and will then report to their first warship for Surface Warfare qualifications. A SWO-U alternates tours between a conventional surface combatant and USV commands, with shore assignments that deepen unmanned expertise and ultimately lead to opportunities for Command at Sea.

The mission of USVRON-1 is to lead the introduction and deployment of medium USVs, critical sensors, networks, and payloads to support Fleet Commanders and enhance surface fleet lethality.

For more news from USVRON-1, visithttps://www.surfpac.navy.mil/usvron1/