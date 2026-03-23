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    U.S. Military Academy honored during annual West Point Day in Albany event [Image 1 of 10]

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    U.S. Military Academy honored during annual West Point Day in Albany event

    WEST POINT, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2026

    Photo by Eric Bartelt 

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    The New York Legislature welcomed cadets and leadership from the U.S. Military Academy during the 74th annual West Point Day in Albany on March 19 at the State Capitol Building in Albany, New York. Col. Daniel R. Stuewe, U.S. Army Garrison West Point commander, led the delegation of officers, noncommissioned officers, DOD civilians, the cadet first captain and 11 local cadets to accept the New York State Legislature’s resolution proclamation.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 11:33
    Photo ID: 9582971
    VIRIN: 260319-O-ZV784-1629
    Resolution: 3000x1797
    Size: 1020.35 KB
    Location: WEST POINT, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Military Academy honored during annual West Point Day in Albany event [Image 10 of 10], by Eric Bartelt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Military Academy honored during annual West Point Day in Albany event
    U.S. Military Academy honored during annual West Point Day in Albany event
    U.S. Military Academy honored during annual West Point Day in Albany event
    U.S. Military Academy honored during annual West Point Day in Albany event
    U.S. Military Academy honored during annual West Point Day in Albany event
    U.S. Military Academy honored during annual West Point Day in Albany event
    U.S. Military Academy honored during annual West Point Day in Albany event
    U.S. Military Academy honored during annual West Point Day in Albany event
    U.S. Military Academy honored during annual West Point Day in Albany event
    U.S. Military Academy honored during annual West Point Day in Albany event

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