The New York Legislature welcomed cadets and leadership from the U.S. Military Academy during the 74th annual West Point Day in Albany on March 19 at the State Capitol Building in Albany, New York. Col. Daniel R. Stuewe, U.S. Army Garrison West Point commander, led the delegation of officers, noncommissioned officers, DOD civilians, the cadet first captain and 11 local cadets to accept the New York State Legislature’s resolution proclamation.
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 11:33
|Photo ID:
|9582969
|VIRIN:
|260319-O-ZV784-2224
|Resolution:
|3000x1755
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|WEST POINT, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|3
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|0
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U.S. Military Academy honored during annual West Point Day in Albany event
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