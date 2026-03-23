U.S. Military Academy honored during annual West Point Day in Albany event

Photo By Eric Bartelt | The New York Legislature welcomed cadets and leadership from the U.S. Military Academy...... read more read more Photo By Eric Bartelt | The New York Legislature welcomed cadets and leadership from the U.S. Military Academy during the 74th annual West Point Day in Albany on March 19 at the State Capitol Building in Albany, New York. Col. Daniel R. Stuewe, U.S. Army Garrison West Point commander, led the delegation of officers, noncommissioned officers, DOD civilians, the cadet first captain and 11 local cadets to accept the New York State Legislature’s resolution proclamation. see less | View Image Page

The New York Legislature welcomed cadets and leadership from the U.S. Military Academy during the 74th annual West Point Day in Albany on March 19 at the State Capitol Building in Albany, New York.



State Sen. James Skoufis from Senate District 42 (Orange County) and Assemblymember Chris Eachus from Assembly District 99 (New Windsor) invited the West Point contingent to a celebration of the academy as legislators were given an opportunity to recognize the legacy of West Point.



Col. Daniel R. Stuewe, U.S. Army Garrison West Point commander, led the delegation of officers, noncommissioned officers, DOD civilians, the cadet first captain and 11 local cadets to accept the New York State Legislature’s resolution proclamation in both the state senate and assembly while also making remarks to the elected representatives.



“Since 1952, the State of New York has formally recognized West Point’s contributions to our state and to our nation,” Col. Stuewe said in a speech to the senate and assembly. “That enduring tradition speaks to something deeper than ceremony. It reflects a bond – one rooted in shared history, shared responsibility and shared commitment to service.”



Stuewe mentioned the Army just celebrated its 250th birthday and that in the very beginning West Point became “the strategic anchor of that Army.”



Gen. George Washington knew the significance of the Hudson Valley during the Revolutionary War, calling it the “most important post in America.”



He spoke how fortifications and artillery batteries were built and a great chain stretched across the river to prevent British warships from dividing the colonies.



“West Point was not simply a garrison. It was a decisive stand for the survival of a young republic,” Stuewe said. “For 250 years, the United States Army has stood in defense of this nation, and West Point has remained central to that story.”



He spoke about West Point continuing today’s mission of educating, training and inspiring leaders of character for the Army and nation.



“The cadets with us today – who call the Empire State home – are preparing to lead Soldiers in defense of the Constitution,” Stuewe stated. “They are developing not only tactical competence, but moral and ethical foundations rooted in Duty, Honor, Country.”



Stuewe acknowledged New York’s partnership with the academy is vital as West Point is woven into the Hudson Valley community with its families living here, children going to its schools, and the region being economically strengthened by the workforce, and the commitment to each other is as strong as ever.



“We are committed to being good neighbors … and fostering opportunities that benefit both West Point and communities across this great state,” Stuewe declared. “A strong democracy requires a strong civil-military relationship. Moments like today reaffirm that partnership. On behalf of the entire West Point community, thank you – for your service, for your continued support, and for honoring West Point. We are proud to serve in the Empire State.”



Two resolutions were brought to the State Senate floor by Sen. Skoufis and to the Assembly by Assemblyman Eachus, which were sponsored by Sen. Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assemblymember Carl E. Heastie.



The resolutions celebrate USMA, its current cadets, leaders and graduates for being an integral part of the history of the state and nation.



“The men and women who have chosen to join West Point’s ranks in service to our nation are some of the finest citizens among us,” Sen. Skoufis said. “It’s a privilege and honor to host them at the Capitol and share in this illustrious tradition. These cadets represent the bright future of American diplomacy and strength. As their representative in the State Senate, I will never lose sight of their commitment or their sacrifices.”



Eachus said this yearly event is one of his most cherished honors to be involved in especially getting to meet with the cadets during the breakfast and luncheon segments of the day.



“The cadets who come before us each year represent the best and brightest: the next generation of leaders who will continue to defend our values at home and abroad,” Eachus said. “Their tenacity and spirit for our country are a shining example to us all, and a stark reminder of what it means to serve. I will always stand with them, our servicemembers, veterans and their families here in Albany.”



During the day while in the senate and assembly chambers, a legislative representative introduced each cadet before the other lawmakers. Before the day ended, the cadets ate lunch and had conversations with the local representatives.



While the day was filled with much pomp and circumstance, the true meaning was not lost on the cadets who enjoyed their day in Albany.



“It was a great privilege to meet face-to-face with elected officials and see the relationship between the military and our lawmakers in action,” Class of 2029 Cadet Joel Shin said. “Being recognized by my own district legislators reinforced my belief that we, as people of this country, collectively see the importance of Duty, Honor, Country.”



Class of 2028 Cadet Joshua Brancamp, who grew up in Hopewell Junction, New York, as a state resident felt the most memorable part of the day for him was when his senator and assemblyman took the time to learn who he was prior to the event.



“They knew immediately who I was when they saw me,” Brancamp explained. “Additionally, afterward they both took time to talk to me individually. This was especially meaningful because I am just one of the thousands of people they represent.”



West Point Day in Albany also happened to fall in the same week as West Point’s Founders Day this year, which is a celebration of the beginning of the academy. However, these two events combined reminded the cadets that while there are periods of unease within the academy’s trails and tribulations, these events can re-energize their commitment to the nation.



“This day truly recharged my energy as a leader and as a cadet … as this shows me who I am serving and fighting for,” Class of 2028 Cadet Ryan Zhang said. “This is a reminder of the lofty expectations that have been placed on my shoulders through my service and education.”



Class of 2027 Cadet Kade Riddle eloquently discussed that this day re-energized his goals when there are many times that he and other cadets can get easily tunnel visioned within classes and daily tasks to “distract you from the end state.”



“This opportunity was great in the sense that it reminded the cohort of cadets who were able to attend that the responsibility that we are vowing to undertake is not only appreciated, but highly important,” Riddle stated. “For those reasons, becoming the best we can be to lead America’s sons and daughters is the upmost priority.”