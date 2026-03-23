AATTC airdrops over Arizona

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S Air Force C-130J Hercules aircraft assigned to the 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky Air National Guard, performs an airdrop during a training sortie, while supporting the Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, March 12, 2026. Since 1983 the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center, based in St. Joseph, Missouri has provided advanced tactical training to airlift aircrews from the Air National Guard, AFRC, Air Mobility Command, U.S. Marine Corps and 17 allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson)