AATTC airdrops over Arizona

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An Italian Air Force C-27 Spartan aircraft assigned to the 46th Air Brigade, performs an airdrop during a training sortie, while attending the Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, March 12, 2026. Since 1983 the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center, based in St. Joseph, Missouri has provided advanced tactical training to airlift aircrews from the Air National Guard, AFRC, Air Mobility Command, U.S. Marine Corps and 17 allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson)