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    AATTC airdrops over Arizona [Image 5 of 13]

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    AATTC airdrops over Arizona

    FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson 

    139th Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Hercules aircraft assigned to the 815th Airlift Squadron, Air Force Reserve Command, performs an airdrop, during a training sortie, while attending the Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, March 12, 2026. Since 1983 the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center, based in St. Joseph, Missouri has provided advanced tactical training to airlift aircrews from the Air National Guard, AFRC, Air Mobility Command, U.S. Marine Corps and 17 allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 10:41
    Photo ID: 9582773
    VIRIN: 260312-Z-YI114-2015
    Resolution: 3268x2174
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, AATTC airdrops over Arizona [Image 13 of 13], by MSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFRC attends training at the AATTC
    AATTC airdrops over Arizona
    AATTC airdrops over Arizona
    AATTC airdrops over Arizona
    AATTC airdrops over Arizona
    AATTC airdrops over Arizona
    AATTC airdrops over Arizona
    AATTC airdrops over Arizona
    AATTC airdrops over Arizona
    AATTC airdrops over Arizona
    AATTC airdrops over Arizona
    AATTC airdrops over Arizona
    AATTC airdrops over Arizona

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    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    AFRC
    C-130J Hercules
    815th Airlift Squadron
    Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course
    ATAC 2604D

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