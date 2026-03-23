Task Force Talon Conducts Weapons Qualification

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A U.S. Soldier assigned to Headquarters & Headquarters Company, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, prepares to fire their weapon at an indoor M4 range at 33rd Air Base Powidz, Poland. By utilizing the facilities of the Polish Land Forces, 3rd CAB is able to support V Corps' mission to deepen partnerships through bilateral and multinational training opportunities that enhance collective security and readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)