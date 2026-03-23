Task Force Talon Conducts Weapons Qualification

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U.S. Army Soldier Staff Sgt. Alejandro Ruzcalleda assigned to Headquarters & Headquarters Company, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, manages the execution of live-fire exercises at an indoor M4 range at 33rd Air Base Powidz, Poland. By utilizing the facilities of the Polish Land Forces, 3rd CAB is able to support V Corps' mission to deepen partnerships through bilateral and multinational training opportunities that enhance collective security and readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)