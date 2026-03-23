U.S. Army Soldier Staff Sgt. Alejandro Ruzcalleda assigned to Headquarters & Headquarters Company, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, manages the execution of live-fire exercises at an indoor M4 range at 33rd Air Base Powidz, Poland. By utilizing the facilities of the Polish Land Forces, 3rd CAB is able to support V Corps' mission to deepen partnerships through bilateral and multinational training opportunities that enhance collective security and readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 07:14
|Photo ID:
|9582455
|VIRIN:
|260205-A-BY519-2135
|Resolution:
|2987x4480
|Size:
|3.12 MB
|Location:
|POWIDZ, PL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force Talon Conducts Weapons Qualification [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.