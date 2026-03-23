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    Task Force Talon Conducts Weapons Qualification [Image 8 of 10]

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    Task Force Talon Conducts Weapons Qualification

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    02.05.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson  

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    A U.S. Soldier assigned to Headquarters & Headquarters Company, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, prepares to fire his weapon at an indoor M4 range at 33rd Air Base Powidz, Poland. By utilizing the facilities of the Polish Land Forces, 3rd CAB is able to support V Corps' mission to deepen partnerships through bilateral and multinational training opportunities that enhance collective security and readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 07:14
    Photo ID: 9582458
    VIRIN: 260205-A-BY519-2175
    Resolution: 5923x3949
    Size: 4.4 MB
    Location: POWIDZ, PL
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Task Force Talon Conducts Weapons Qualification [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Task Force Talon Conducts Weapons Qualification
    Task Force Talon Conducts Weapons Qualification
    Task Force Talon Conducts Weapons Qualification
    Task Force Talon Conducts Weapons Qualification
    Task Force Talon Conducts Weapons Qualification
    Task Force Talon Conducts Weapons Qualification
    Task Force Talon Conducts Weapons Qualification
    Task Force Talon Conducts Weapons Qualification
    Task Force Talon Conducts Weapons Qualification

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