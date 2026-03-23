Hawaii National Guard assists Waialua residents with debris removal, water distribution

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Soldiers assigned to Task Force Oahu, Hawaii National Guard, assist residents with flood debris removal in Waialua, Hawaii, March 24, 2026. Hawaii National Guard members are assisting with local recovery efforts by removing debris and providing potable water to the Waialua community at the request of civil authorities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Donald Bond)