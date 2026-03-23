Soldiers assigned to Task Force Oahu, Hawaii National Guard, assist community members with removing flood debris in Waialua, Hawaii, March 24, 2026. Hawaii National Guard members are assisting with local recovery efforts by removing debris and providing potable water to the Waialua community at the request of civil authorities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Donald Bond)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 06:01
|Photo ID:
|9582366
|VIRIN:
|260324-Z-XQ428-1120
|Resolution:
|5962x3975
|Size:
|7 MB
|Location:
|WAIALUA, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hawaii National Guard assists Waialua residents with debris removal, water distribution [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Donald Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.