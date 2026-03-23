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    Hawaii National Guard assists Waialua residents with debris removal, water distribution [Image 2 of 8]

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    Hawaii National Guard assists Waialua residents with debris removal, water distribution

    WAIALUA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2026

    Photo by Spc. Donald Bond 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    Soldiers assigned to Task Force Oahu, Hawaii National Guard, assist community members with removing flood debris in Waialua, Hawaii, March 24, 2026. Hawaii National Guard members are assisting with local recovery efforts by removing debris and providing potable water to the Waialua community at the request of civil authorities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Donald Bond)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 06:01
    Photo ID: 9582367
    VIRIN: 260324-Z-XQ428-1122
    Resolution: 6162x4108
    Size: 8.67 MB
    Location: WAIALUA, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawaii National Guard assists Waialua residents with debris removal, water distribution [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Donald Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Hawaii National Guard assists Waialua residents with debris removal, water distribution
    Hawaii National Guard assists Waialua residents with debris removal, water distribution
    Hawaii National Guard assists Waialua residents with debris removal, water distribution
    Hawaii National Guard assists Waialua residents with debris removal, water distribution
    Hawaii National Guard assists Waialua residents with debris removal, water distribution
    Hawaii National Guard assists Waialua residents with debris removal, water distribution
    Hawaii National Guard assists Waialua residents with debris removal, water distribution
    Hawaii National Guard assists Waialua residents with debris removal, water distribution

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