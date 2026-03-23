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U.S. Army Service Members render salute during the 82nd Anniversary of the Great Escape, and show support during the ceremony at P.O.W. Camps Museum, Zagan, Poland (then-Sagan, Germany), March 24, 2026. The celebration highlighted Poland's commitment to remembering 50 fallen Allied POWs, and more than 10,000 Allied POWs at Stalag Luft 3. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Darnell Howard)