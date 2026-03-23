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    The 82nd Anniversary of The Great Escape [Image 1 of 3]

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    The 82nd Anniversary of The Great Escape

    ZAGAN, POLAND

    03.24.2026

    Photo by Spc. Darnell Howard 

    U.S. Army Garrison Poland

    U.S. Soldiers with 1st Cavalry Division render salute during the 82nd Anniversary of the Great Escape, and show support during the ceremony at P.O.W. Camps Museum, Zagan, Poland (then-Sagan, Germany), March 24, 2026. The celebration highlighted Poland's commitment to remembering 50 fallen Allied POWs, and more than 10,000 Allied POWs at Stalag Luft 3. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Darnell Howard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 05:38
    Photo ID: 9582349
    VIRIN: 260324-A-HP112-1009
    Resolution: 6076x4051
    Size: 5 MB
    Location: ZAGAN, PL
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, The 82nd Anniversary of The Great Escape [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Darnell Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    3rd Infantry Division
    The Great Escape
    VCORPS
    target_news_europe
    StrongerTogehter
    USAGPoland

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