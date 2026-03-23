The 82nd Anniversary of The Great Escape

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Daniel Maiuro, U.S. Army Garrison Poland executive officer, places a wreath in front of Stalag VIIIC Victims Memorial at P.O.W. Camps Museum, Zagan, Poland (then-Sagan, Germany), March 24, 2026. The celebration highlighted Poland's commitment to remembering 50 fallen Allied POWs, and more than 10,000 Allied POWs at Stalag Luft 3. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Darnell Howard)