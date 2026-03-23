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    KMEP 26.1: Food Service Marines Cook in Expeditionary Field Kitchen [Image 2 of 6]

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    KMEP 26.1: Food Service Marines Cook in Expeditionary Field Kitchen

    POHANG, SOUTH KOREA

    03.23.2026

    Photo by 1st Lt. Taiyo Tatara 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    A Unitized Group Ration - A Option sits on a table during the Korean Marine Exchange Program 26.1 in Camp Mujuk, Republic of Korea, March 25, 2026. KMEP is a semi-annual exercise that provides opportunities for ROK Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps units to train together, improving their combined capabilities to deter threats and maintain peace on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Taiyo Tatara)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 03:47
    Photo ID: 9582333
    VIRIN: 260325-M-RR362-1170
    Resolution: 6769x4513
    Size: 6.95 MB
    Location: POHANG, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, KMEP 26.1: Food Service Marines Cook in Expeditionary Field Kitchen [Image 6 of 6], by 1LT Taiyo Tatara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    KMEP 26.1: Food Service Marines Cook in Expeditionary Field Kitchen
    KMEP 26.1: Food Service Marines Cook in Expeditionary Field Kitchen
    KMEP 26.1: Food Service Marines Cook in Expeditionary Field Kitchen
    KMEP 26.1: Food Service Marines Cook in Expeditionary Field Kitchen
    KMEP 26.1: Food Service Marines Cook in Expeditionary Field Kitchen
    KMEP 26.1: Food Service Marines Cook in Expeditionary Field Kitchen

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