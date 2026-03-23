KMEP 26.1: Food Service Marines Cook in Expeditionary Field Kitchen

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U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Serge Ayella, a food service specialist with Food Service Company, Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, places packets of chicken in a tray ration heating system during the Korean Marine Exchange Program 26.1 in Camp Mujuk, Republic of Korea, March 25, 2026. KMEP is a semi-annual exercise that provides opportunities for ROK Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps units to train together, improving their combined capabilities to deter threats and maintain peace on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Taiyo Tatara)