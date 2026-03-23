FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 23, 2026) - U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) man the rails as the ship arrives in Yokosuka, Japan, March 23, 2026. Mustin's forward-deployment to Yokosuka is part of a scheduled rotation of forces in the Pacific and supports the United States' commitment to the defense of Japan, enhances regional deterrence and ensures the U.S. Navy maintains a combat credible force ready to operate in a contested environment. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 23:42
|Photo ID:
|9582227
|VIRIN:
|260323-N-FG395-1164
|Resolution:
|11491x8618
|Size:
|22.58 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Mustin Arrives in Yokosuka [Image 3 of 3], by James Kimber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.