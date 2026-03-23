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    USS Mustin Arrives in Yokosuka [Image 1 of 3]

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    USS Mustin Arrives in Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.22.2026

    Photo by James Kimber 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 23, 2026) - U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) man the rails as the ship arrives in Yokosuka, Japan, March 23, 2026. Mustin's forward-deployment to Yokosuka is part of a scheduled rotation of forces in the Pacific and supports the United States' commitment to the defense of Japan, enhances regional deterrence and ensures the U.S. Navy maintains a combat credible force ready to operate in a contested environment. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 23:42
    Photo ID: 9582225
    VIRIN: 260323-N-FG395-1099
    Resolution: 3404x2553
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Mustin Arrives in Yokosuka [Image 3 of 3], by James Kimber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Mustin Arrives in Yokosuka
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    Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    USS Mustin (DDG 89)
    DESRON 15
    7th Fleet

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