USS Mustin Arrives in Yokosuka

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FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 23, 2026) - U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) man the rails as the ship arrives in Yokosuka, Japan, March 23, 2026. Mustin's forward-deployment to Yokosuka is part of a scheduled rotation of forces in the Pacific and supports the United States' commitment to the defense of Japan, enhances regional deterrence and ensures the U.S. Navy maintains a combat credible force ready to operate in a contested environment. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)