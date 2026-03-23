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    Hawai‘i Military Lands Discussion [Image 2 of 2]

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    Hawai‘i Military Lands Discussion

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    HONOLULU —The Honorable Jordan Gillis, assistant secretary of the Army for installations, energy, and environment, participated in the Hawai‘i Military Lands Discussion hosted by the Hawai‘i Coordination Cell (HCC) on March 23, 2026, at the Ala Moana Hotel. The event brought together 150 participants, including community advocates, activists, military officials, business leaders, and policymakers, to discuss military land use in Hawai‘i. Topics ranged from land return and restoration to unexploded ordnance and environmental impact processes.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 23:15
    Photo ID: 9582206
    VIRIN: 260323-A-NV268-1004
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 4.08 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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