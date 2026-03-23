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HONOLULU —The Honorable Jordan Gillis, assistant secretary of the Army for installations, energy, and environment, participated in the Hawai‘i Military Lands Discussion hosted by the Hawai‘i Coordination Cell (HCC) on March 23, 2026, at the Ala Moana Hotel. The event brought together 150 participants, including community advocates, activists, military officials, business leaders, and policymakers, to discuss military land use in Hawai‘i. Topics ranged from land return and restoration to unexploded ordnance and environmental impact processes.