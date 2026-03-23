Readout of Assistant Secretary of the Army Jordan Gillis’ Participation in Hawai‘i Military Lands Discussion

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

HONOLULU —The Honorable Jordan Gillis, assistant secretary of the Army for installations, energy, and environment, participated in the Hawai‘i Military Lands Discussion hosted by the Hawai‘i Coordination Cell (HCC) on March 23, 2026, at the Ala Moana Hotel.

The event brought together 150 participants, including community advocates, activists, military officials, business leaders, and policymakers, to discuss military land use in Hawai‘i. Topics ranged from land return and restoration to unexploded ordnance and environmental impact processes.

Gillis emphasized the Army’s commitment to transparency, responsible land management, and sustained dialogue with the people of Hawai‘i. He highlighted the importance of balancing military readiness in the Indo-Pacific with community priorities and environmental stewardship.

Representatives from U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) and U.S. Army Garrison Hawai‘i (USAG-HI) also participated, including Col. Rachel Sullivan, garrison commander for Hawai‘i, and Lt. Col. Tim Alvarado, commander of U.S. Army Garrison – Pōhakuloa Training Area. Army leaders engaged actively during breakout sessions and on breaks, discussing matters like the Army’s active-duty and National Guard support during the recent Kona Storm flooding and explaining the process for officially requesting such support in the future.

The event featured plenary sessions, breakout discussions, and an information exchange with military departments and community organizations. Participants provided feedback that will help shape future discussions on military land leases across the state.

The Hawai‘i Coordination Cell, established within the Department of War, convened the event to foster community engagement as long-standing military land leases approach expiration.