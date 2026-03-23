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    Humphreys community springs ahead with cultural tour of Cheonan [Image 1 of 3]

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    Humphreys community springs ahead with cultural tour of Cheonan

    CHEONAN, CHUNGCHEONGNAMDO [CH'UNGCH'ONGNAM-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    03.13.2026

    Photo by MUN CHONG 

    USAG Humphreys

    Participants pose with their freshly picked strawberries during a cultural immersion trip to Cheonan, March 14. The trip, hosted by the Association of Korea America Alliance, sought to engage participants on Korean history and local traditions.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 21:54
    Photo ID: 9582174
    VIRIN: 260314-A-PI945-1635
    Resolution: 4638x2784
    Size: 3.53 MB
    Location: CHEONAN, CHUNGCHEONGNAMDO [CH'UNGCH'ONGNAM-DO], KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Humphreys community springs ahead with cultural tour of Cheonan [Image 3 of 3], by MUN CHONG, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Humphreys community springs ahead with cultural tour of Cheonan
    Humphreys community springs ahead with cultural tour of Cheonan

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    USAG Humphreys, Camp Humphreys, IMCOM-P, IMCOM, Good Neighbor Program

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