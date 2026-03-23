Capt. Stanley S. Ching, USAG Humphreys Headquarters and Headquaters Company commander, picks strawberries during a cultural immersion trip to Cheonan, March 14. The trip, hosted by the Association of Korea America Alliance, sought to engage participants on Korean history and local traditions.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 21:55
|Photo ID:
|9582172
|VIRIN:
|260314-A-PI945-2590
|Resolution:
|1588x2646
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|CHEONAN, CHUNGCHEONGNAMDO [CH'UNGCH'ONGNAM-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Humphreys community springs ahead with cultural tour of Cheonan [Image 3 of 3], by MUN CHONG, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Humphreys community springs ahead with cultural tour of Cheonan
No keywords found.