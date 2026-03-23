Humphreys community springs ahead with cultural tour of Cheonan

Photo By MUN CHONG | Participants pose with their freshly picked strawberries during a cultural immersion trip to Cheonan, March 14. The trip, hosted by the Association of Korea America Alliance, sought to engage participants on Korean history and local traditions. see less | View Image Page

Photo By MUN CHONG | Participants pose with their freshly picked strawberries during a cultural immersion...... read more read more

PYEONGTAEK, South Korea — Thirty‑five U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys community members joined a cultural immersion trip to Cheonan, March 14, to learn about Korean history and local traditions through the Good Neighbor Program.

Participants visited Martin Park, established to honor Col. Robert R. Martin and 128 U.S. service members killed during the Battle of Cheonan, before touring Gakwonsa Temple and taking part in a hands‑on strawberry‑picking activity at a local farm.

More than 50 members of the Association of Korea America Alliance (AKAA), which hosted the event, also joined, sharing lunch and cultural experiences with Camp Humphreys personnel.

“The sacrifices made by those who fought to defend the Republic of Korea’s freedom and democracy must never be forgotten,” said AKAA President Song Young‑gyu as he welcomed the group at Martin Park.

“We must especially remember the United States, which sent more than 1.7 million service members and suffered approximately 36,000 casualties during the Korean War.”

One attendee, Army Community Service Financial Readiness Program Specialist Tawan F. Parsons said he enjoyed several aspects of the event.

“The program provided a multifaceted and valuable opportunity to understand Korean culture more deeply,” he said. “Visiting a historic site, a temple and a local farm gave us a richer perspective than a single location tour could provide.”

Parsons added that the strawberry‑picking activity helped participants connect with the local community. USAG Humphreys Headquarters and Headquaters Company Commander Capt. Stanley S. Ching echoed similar sentiments.

“This program definitely provided a great opportunity to learn more about Korean culture,” Ching said. “Spending time with the local people from Cheonan was great, and we were able to share a lot about our cultures together.” Ching said programs like this help families make the most of their time in Korea.

“My family and I are very happy with Camp Humphreys, and tours like this are truly a blessing,” he said. “Most of these tours are either places we’ve wanted to visit or places we never would have heard of if not for this program.”

The event highlighted the continued value of cultural exchange in strengthening the bond between the Humphreys community and the people of Korea.