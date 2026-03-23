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    NY National Guard and NY Police Department mark dignified transfer of remains of Major Sorffly Davius [Image 4 of 4]

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    NY National Guard and NY Police Department mark dignified transfer of remains of Major Sorffly Davius

    BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2026

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    New York National Guard

    Members of the New York National Guard’s Joint Task Force Empire Shield salute as New York Police Department members carry the remains of New York Army National Guard Major Sorffly Davius into the Guarino Funeral Home in Brooklyn, New York on March 24, 2026. Davius, a member of the New York Police Department who also served in the New York National Guard’s New York City security force, died in a non-combat incident while serving with the 42nd Infantry Division in Kuwait on March 6, 2026. His remains were transferred from Dover Air Force Base to Brooklyn for March 27, 2026 funeral services. ( . (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman -Fort Hamilton Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 13:57
    Photo ID: 9581582
    VIRIN: 260324-A-LO645-1004
    Resolution: 5530x3016
    Size: 3.33 MB
    Location: BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NY National Guard and NY Police Department mark dignified transfer of remains of Major Sorffly Davius [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NY National Guard and NY Police Department mark dignified transfer of remains of Major Sorffly Davius
    NY National Guard and NY Police Department mark dignified transfer of remains of Major Sorffly Davius
    NY National Guard and NY Police Department mark dignified transfer of remains of Major Sorffly Davius
    NY National Guard and NY Police Department mark dignified transfer of remains of Major Sorffly Davius

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    Major Sorrfly Davius

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