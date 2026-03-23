NY National Guard and NY Police Department mark dignified transfer of remains of Major Sorffly Davius

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Members of the New York National Guard’s Joint Task Force Empire Shield salute as New York Police Department members carry the remains of New York Army National Guard Major Sorffly Davius into the Guarino Funeral Home in Brooklyn, New York on March 24, 2026. Davius, a member of the New York Police Department who also served in the New York National Guard’s New York City security force, died in a non-combat incident while serving with the 42nd Infantry Division in Kuwait on March 6, 2026. His remains were transferred from Dover Air Force Base to Brooklyn for March 27, 2026 funeral services. ( . (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman -Fort Hamilton Public Affairs)