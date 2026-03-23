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    NY National Guard and NY Police Department mark dignified transfer of remains of Major Sorffly Davius [Image 1 of 4]

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    NY National Guard and NY Police Department mark dignified transfer of remains of Major Sorffly Davius

    BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2026

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    New York National Guard

    Members of the New York Police Department and the New York National Guard’s Joint Task Force Empire Shield honor Maj. Sorffly Davius during a dignified transfer in Brooklyn, N.Y., March 24, 2026. Davius, a 42nd Infantry Division data systems engineering officer and NYPD member, was returned to New York after his remains were transported from Dover Air Force Base to a Brooklyn funeral home. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman -Fort Hamim Puic Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 13:57
    Photo ID: 9581574
    VIRIN: 260324-A-LO645-1001
    Resolution: 1454x972
    Size: 357.21 KB
    Location: BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NY National Guard and NY Police Department mark dignified transfer of remains of Major Sorffly Davius [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NY National Guard and NY Police Department mark dignified transfer of remains of Major Sorffly Davius
    NY National Guard and NY Police Department mark dignified transfer of remains of Major Sorffly Davius
    NY National Guard and NY Police Department mark dignified transfer of remains of Major Sorffly Davius
    NY National Guard and NY Police Department mark dignified transfer of remains of Major Sorffly Davius

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    New York Police Department
    Major Sorrfly Davius

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