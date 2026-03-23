Members of the New York Police Department and the New York National Guard’s Joint Task Force Empire Shield honor Maj. Sorffly Davius during a dignified transfer in Brooklyn, N.Y., March 24, 2026. Davius, a 42nd Infantry Division data systems engineering officer and NYPD member, was returned to New York after his remains were transported from Dover Air Force Base to a Brooklyn funeral home. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman -Fort Hamim Puic Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 13:57
|Photo ID:
|9581574
|VIRIN:
|260324-A-LO645-1001
|Resolution:
|1454x972
|Size:
|357.21 KB
|Location:
|BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NY National Guard and NY Police Department mark dignified transfer of remains of Major Sorffly Davius [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.