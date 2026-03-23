NY National Guard and NY Police Department mark dignified transfer of remains of Major Sorffly Davius

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Members of the New York Police Department and the New York National Guard’s Joint Task Force Empire Shield honor Maj. Sorffly Davius during a dignified transfer in Brooklyn, N.Y., March 24, 2026. Davius, a 42nd Infantry Division data systems engineering officer and NYPD member, was returned to New York after his remains were transported from Dover Air Force Base to a Brooklyn funeral home. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman -Fort Hamim Puic Affairs)