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    McAlester Army Ammunition Plant breaks ground for new demilitarization facility [Image 1 of 2]

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    McAlester Army Ammunition Plant breaks ground for new demilitarization facility

    MCALESTER, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2026

    Photo by Catrina Goddard 

    McAlester Army Ammunition Plant

    Col. Curtis Perkins, Commander of the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant, addresses the audience during the Ammunition Demolition Shop's groundbreaking ceremony. This strategic project is part of a larger Army initiative to modernize its industrial base.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 08:00
    Photo ID: 9580766
    VIRIN: 260324-O-AO812-6863
    Resolution: 4284x4474
    Size: 4.42 MB
    Location: MCALESTER, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, McAlester Army Ammunition Plant breaks ground for new demilitarization facility [Image 2 of 2], by Catrina Goddard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    McAlester Army Ammunition Plant breaks ground for new demilitarization facility
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