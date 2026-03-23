Col. Curtis Perkins, Commander of the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant, addresses the audience during the Ammunition Demolition Shop's groundbreaking ceremony. This strategic project is part of a larger Army initiative to modernize its industrial base.
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 08:00
|Photo ID:
|9580766
|VIRIN:
|260324-O-AO812-6863
|Resolution:
|4284x4474
|Size:
|4.42 MB
|Location:
|MCALESTER, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
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McAlester Army Ammunition Plant breaks ground for new demilitarization facility
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