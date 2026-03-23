Leaders from the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officially break ground, marking the start of construction on a new, state-of-the art demilitarization facility.
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 08:00
|Photo ID:
|9580764
|VIRIN:
|260324-O-RY833-1864
|Resolution:
|4097x2306
|Size:
|2.26 MB
|Location:
|MCALESTER, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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McAlester Army Ammunition Plant breaks ground for new demilitarization facility
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