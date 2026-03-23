McAlester Army Ammunition Plant breaks ground for new demilitarization facility

MCALESTER, Okla. — The McAlester Army Ammunition Plant in Oklahoma recently held a formal celebration to break ground for a new $74 million demilitarization facility.



The Ammunition Demolition Shop is designed to usher in a new period of workforce safety and technological advancement, ensuring the facility is equipped to meet future defense needs.



For decades, the essential task of demilitarizing munitions at MCAAP has been conducted in structures that are relics of a past generation. This aging infrastructure was never conceived to accommodate the sophisticated demands of today’s ordnance.



“The new Ammunition Demolition Shop is more than just a new demilitarization line; it’s a commitment to our people and our mission to support the warfighter,” said Col. Curtis Perkins, MCAAP’s commander. “Without this new facility, the plant’s ability to process modern, insensitive munitions for the Joint Forces would be compromised.”



This project will deliver a state-of-the-art complex designed for the future. It includes two specialized process buildings for machine-out, melt-out, and washout operations. A separate modern control building represents a major advancement in operational safety, allowing for unattended and remote procedures that will significantly limit workers’ direct exposure to the operations.



The entire facility will be reinforced with cutting-edge safety measures, including sophisticated air-quality management and rapid-response fire suppression systems.



The most important benefit of this project is the enhanced health and safety of the workforce. However, the impacts extend directly to military readiness and fiscal responsibility.



The new facility will be fully capable of processing modern, insensitive munitions, which is critical for managing the lifecycle of the military’s most advanced assets. Additionally, it will allow the plant to efficiently reclaim valuable energetic components for reuse, savings significant resources.



“A project of this scale is only possible through the hard work and collaboration of many teams,” Perkins said. “We extend a sincere thank you to the MCAAP personnel, the Joint Munitions Command, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and other industry partners for their dedication in planning and designing this critical project.”



MCAAP, which is a subordinate installation of JMC,provides Centralized Ammunition Management for training ammunition and contingency stocks for Army units in the southwest region of the United States.MCAAP’smission is toproduce,receive, store, ship, renovate, and demilitarize conventional ammunition.



JMC provides precise and predictive conventional munitions sustainment and life-cycle management to an expeditionary global from 17 arsenals, depots, and ammunition plants across the spectrum of conflict in support of the Joint Force.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2026 Date Posted: 03.24.2026 08:00 Story ID: 561168 Location: MCALESTER, OKLAHOMA, US Web Views: 28 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, McAlester Army Ammunition Plant breaks ground for new demilitarization facility, by Julia Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.