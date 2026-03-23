A U.S. Army AH-64E Apache helicopter assigned to 2-159th Attack Battalion, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, lands at Grafenwoehr Training Area during Operation Skyfall, Grafenwoehr, Germany, March 19, 2026. Operation Skyfall is a training exercise designed to advance the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative (EFDI) by demonstrating the counter-unmanned aerial systems capabilities of the AH-64E Apache.
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 05:03
|Photo ID:
|9580749
|VIRIN:
|260319-A-MQ729-1127
|Resolution:
|3840x3072
|Size:
|2.31 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 12th CAB soldiers arm Apaches for flight at Operation Skyfall [Image 19 of 19], by SGT Scyrrus Corregidor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.