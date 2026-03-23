12th CAB soldiers arm Apaches for flight at Operation Skyfall

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A U.S. Army AH-64E Apache helicopter assigned to 2-159th Attack Battalion, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, lands at Grafenwoehr Training Area during Operation Skyfall, Grafenwoehr, Germany, March 19, 2026. Operation Skyfall is a training exercise designed to advance the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative (EFDI) by demonstrating the counter-unmanned aerial systems capabilities of the AH-64E Apache.