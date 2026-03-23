12th CAB soldiers arm Apaches for flight at Operation Skyfall

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U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jonathan Fuentes, an AH-64 Apache helicopter repairer assigned to Delta Company, 2-159th Attack Battalion, loads an M255 A1 Flechette rocket onto an AH-64E Apache during Operation Skyfall at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 19, 2026. Operation Skyfall is a training exercise designed to advance the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative (EFDI) by demonstrating the counter-unmanned aerial systems capabilities of the AH-64E Apache.