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    12th CAB soldiers arm Apaches for flight at Operation Skyfall [Image 14 of 19]

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    12th CAB soldiers arm Apaches for flight at Operation Skyfall

    GERMANY

    03.19.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jonathan Fuentes, an AH-64 Apache helicopter repairer assigned to Delta Company, 2-159th Attack Battalion, picks up an M255 A1 Flechette rocket to load onto an AH-64E Apache during Operation Skyfall at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 19, 2026. Operation Skyfall is a training exercise designed to advance the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative (EFDI) by demonstrating the counter-unmanned aerial systems capabilities of the AH-64E Apache.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 05:03
    Photo ID: 9580739
    VIRIN: 260319-A-MQ729-5175
    Resolution: 3840x3072
    Size: 2.51 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 12th CAB soldiers arm Apaches for flight at Operation Skyfall [Image 19 of 19], by SGT Scyrrus Corregidor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    12th CAB soldiers arm Apaches for flight at Operation Skyfall
    12th CAB soldiers arm Apaches for flight at Operation Skyfall
    12th CAB soldiers arm Apaches for flight at Operation Skyfall
    12th CAB soldiers arm Apaches for flight at Operation Skyfall
    12th CAB soldiers arm Apaches for flight at Operation Skyfall
    12th CAB soldiers arm Apaches for flight at Operation Skyfall
    12th CAB soldiers arm Apaches for flight at Operation Skyfall
    12th CAB soldiers arm Apaches for flight at Operation Skyfall
    12th CAB soldiers arm Apaches for flight at Operation Skyfall
    12th CAB soldiers arm Apaches for flight at Operation Skyfall
    12th CAB soldiers arm Apaches for flight at Operation Skyfall
    12th CAB soldiers arm Apaches for flight at Operation Skyfall
    12th CAB soldiers arm Apaches for flight at Operation Skyfall
    12th CAB soldiers arm Apaches for flight at Operation Skyfall
    12th CAB soldiers arm Apaches for flight at Operation Skyfall
    12th CAB soldiers arm Apaches for flight at Operation Skyfall
    12th CAB soldiers arm Apaches for flight at Operation Skyfall
    12th CAB soldiers arm Apaches for flight at Operation Skyfall
    12th CAB soldiers arm Apaches for flight at Operation Skyfall

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    WingsOfVictory, 12CAB, ReadyForwardTrusted, VCorps, StrongerTogether

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