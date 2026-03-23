(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CH-47 Chinook Winter Aerial Gunnery [Image 20 of 25]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CH-47 Chinook Winter Aerial Gunnery

    UNITED STATES

    03.02.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    A CH-47 Crew Chief/Helicopter Repairer assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade observes surroundings in a CH-47 Chinook during an aerial gunnery exercise at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii from March 2, 2026. Flight crews conduct gunnery tables which range from dry-fire, individual skills to live-fire, collective combat scenarios. An aerial gunnery is a requirement necessary to maintain weapons proficiency, and allows the unit to build a more reliable combat power. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 00:27
    Photo ID: 9580580
    VIRIN: 260302-A-XD912-1039
    Resolution: 1586x1058
    Size: 260.1 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CH-47 Chinook Winter Aerial Gunnery [Image 25 of 25], by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CH-47 Chinook Winter Aerial Gunnery
    CH-47 Chinook Winter Aerial Gunnery
    CH-47 Chinook Winter Aerial Gunnery
    CH-47 Chinook Winter Aerial Gunnery
    CH-47 Chinook Winter Aerial Gunnery
    CH-47 Chinook Winter Aerial Gunnery
    CH-47 Chinook Winter Aerial Gunnery
    CH-47 Chinook Winter Aerial Gunnery
    CH-47 Chinook Winter Aerial Gunnery
    CH-47 Chinook Winter Aerial Gunnery
    CH-47 Chinook Winter Aerial Gunnery
    CH-47 Chinook Winter Aerial Gunnery
    CH-47 Chinook Winter Aerial Gunnery
    CH-47 Chinook Winter Aerial Gunnery
    CH-47 Chinook Winter Aerial Gunnery
    CH-47 Chinook Winter Aerial Gunnery
    CH-47 Chinook Winter Aerial Gunnery
    CH-47 Chinook Winter Aerial Gunnery
    CH-47 Chinook Winter Aerial Gunnery
    CH-47 Chinook Winter Aerial Gunnery
    CH-47 Chinook Winter Aerial Gunnery
    CH-47 Chinook Winter Aerial Gunnery
    CH-47 Chinook Winter Aerial Gunnery
    CH-47 Chinook Winter Aerial Gunnery
    CH-47 Chinook Winter Aerial Gunnery

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CH-47 Chinook
    M240
    Weapons Systems
    25th Combat Aviation Brigade
    Aerial Gunnery
    25th Infantry Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery