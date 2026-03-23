Ammunition fired from a M240 machine gun by a CH-47 Crew Chief/Helicopter Repairer assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade engages a target during an aerial gunnery exercise at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii from March 2, 2026. Flight crews conduct gunnery tables which range from dry-fire, individual skills to live-fire, collective combat scenarios. An aerial gunnery is a requirement necessary to maintain weapons proficiency, and allows the unit to build a more reliable combat power. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 00:27
|Photo ID:
|9580577
|VIRIN:
|260302-A-XD912-1036
|Resolution:
|3238x2160
|Size:
|491.33 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CH-47 Chinook Winter Aerial Gunnery [Image 25 of 25], by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.