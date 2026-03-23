CH-47 Chinook Winter Aerial Gunnery

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A group of CH-47 Crew Chief/Helicopter Repairers assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade operate a M240 machine gun in a CH-47 Chinook during an aerial gunnery exercise at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii from March 2, 2026. Flight crews conduct gunnery tables which range from dry-fire, individual skills to live-fire, collective combat scenarios. An aerial gunnery is a requirement necessary to maintain weapons proficiency, and allows the unit to build a more reliable combat power. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)