Travis hosts 2026 State of the Base

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U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Soo Ae Hendron, 60th Inpatient Operations Squadron AF nurse residency program advisor, sits at the 2026 State of the Base ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 20, 2026. The State of the Base is an event hosted by the 60th Air Mobility Wing to highlight the past year, inform and educate federal, local, state and community leaders about significant base accomplishments and further bolster community relationships to ensure Airmen are always mission ready. Hendron was one of six Airmen highlighted during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Rowell)