Travis hosts 2026 State of the Base

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U.S. Air Force Col. Brandon Shroyer, left, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, and Senior Airman Zachary Adams, 60th Communications Squadron cyber defense analyst, share a salute on stage at the 2026 State of the Base ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 20, 2026. The State of the Base is an event hosted by the 60 AMW to highlight the past year, inform and educate federal, local, state and community leaders about significant base accomplishments and further bolster community relationships to ensure Airmen are always mission ready. Adams was one of six Airmen highlighted during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Rowell)