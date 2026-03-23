Travis hosts 2026 State of the Base

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U.S. Air Force Col. Brandon Shroyer, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, delivers remarks at the 2026 State of the Base ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 20, 2026. The State of the Base is an event hosted by the 60 AMW to highlight the past year, inform and educate federal, local, state and community leaders about significant base accomplishments and further bolster community relationships to ensure Airmen are always mission ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Rowell)