Soldiers of the 3-265th ADA hone military skills at JRTC

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A soldier with Bravo Battery, 3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment mans a AN/TWQ-1 Avenger system during training at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) at Fort Polk, La. on March 22, 2026. JRTC is the Army’s premier combat training center, providing highly realistic, stressful, force-on-force exercises that prepare units to fight and win in complex operational environments (Photo by Capt. Curtis Rookard).