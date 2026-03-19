Soldiers of the 3-265th ADA hone military skills at JRTC

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Capt. Alex Verges, commander of Bravo Battery, 3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, provides a battle update brief during a training exercise while in the "box" at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) at Fort Polk, Louisiana on March 18, 2026. JRTC is the Army’s premier combat training center, providing highly realistic, stressful, force-on-force exercises that prepare units to fight and win in complex operational environments (Photo by Capt. Curtis Rookard).