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    Soldiers of the 3-265th ADA hone military skills at JRTC [Image 8 of 21]

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    Soldiers of the 3-265th ADA hone military skills at JRTC

    LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2026

    Photo by Capt. Curtis Rookard 

    164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Capt. Alex Verges, commander of Bravo Battery, 3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, provides a battle update brief during a training exercise while in the "box" at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) at Fort Polk, Louisiana on March 18, 2026. JRTC is the Army’s premier combat training center, providing highly realistic, stressful, force-on-force exercises that prepare units to fight and win in complex operational environments (Photo by Capt. Curtis Rookard).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 12:05
    Photo ID: 9579061
    VIRIN: 260318-A-UN223-8282
    Resolution: 3456x2304
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Soldiers of the 3-265th ADA hone military skills at JRTC [Image 21 of 21], by CPT Curtis Rookard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Soldiers of the 3-265th ADA hone military skills at JRTC
    Soldiers of the 3-265th ADA hone military skills at JRTC
    Soldiers of the 3-265th ADA hone military skills at JRTC
    Soldiers of the 3-265th ADA hone military skills at JRTC
    Soldiers of the 3-265th ADA hone military skills at JRTC
    Soldiers of the 3-265th ADA hone military skills at JRTC
    Soldiers of the 3-265th ADA hone military skills at JRTC
    Soldiers of the 3-265th ADA hone military skills at JRTC
    Soldiers of the 3-265th ADA hone military skills at JRTC
    Soldiers of the 3-265th ADA hone military skills at JRTC
    Soldiers of the 3-265th ADA hone military skills at JRTC
    Soldiers of the 3-265th ADA hone military skills at JRTC
    Soldiers of the 3-265th ADA hone military skills at JRTC
    Soldiers of the 3-265th ADA hone military skills at JRTC
    Soldiers of the 3-265th ADA hone military skills at JRTC
    Soldiers of the 3-265th ADA hone military skills at JRTC
    Soldiers of the 3-265th ADA hone military skills at JRTC
    Soldiers of the 3-265th ADA hone military skills at JRTC
    Soldiers of the 3-265th ADA hone military skills at JRTC
    Soldiers of the 3-265th ADA hone military skills at JRTC
    Soldiers of the 3-265th ADA hone military skills at JRTC

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